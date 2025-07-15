Baseball coach says ICE agents questioned kids at practice: ‘This can happen to anybody’

A New York City youth baseball coach became emotional during an interview with Nicolle Wallace this week as he described how federal immigration agents questioned his players during a practice.

Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy founder Youman Wilder said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents approached some of his players as practice was wrapping up at Riverside Park in Manhattan’s Upper West Side late last month.

“I heard them saying, ‘Where you from? Where your parents from?’” Wilder told “Deadline: White House” on Monday, “and I just stepped in and said, ‘This is very inappropriate to ask these kids anything.’ And I said, ‘As a person who is supervising them, I’m just going to have them implement their Fifth Amendment right and not say anything to you.’”

One of the agents responded, “Oh, another YouTube lawyer,” according to Wilder, who added that the immigration officers continued to push for answers before eventually leaving.

Wilder told local news outlet West Side Rag that the agents had “ICE” on their uniforms and were armed with guns and Tasers. He cited the Constitution and prayer as two tools that helped guide his response.