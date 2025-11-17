Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

How decades of government failure and Wall Street investments made housing so unaffordable November 16, 2025 / 11:11

America’s housing crisis isn’t an accident — it’s by design

Housing in America is no longer designed for people, it’s designed for portfolios — and Trump and Republicans appear to want to keep it that way.

Nov. 17, 2025, 2:37 PM EST

By

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Latest Post