America’s housing crisis isn’t an accident — it’s by design

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 16 episode of “Velshi.”

There’s new messaging you might have noticed coming from the White House recently. Right around the time of the Democrats’ clean sweep in the Nov. 4 elections, Donald Trump suddenly seemed to discover a new word: “affordability.”

For Trump, affordability appears to be just another buzzword to toss into a post, embrace half-heartedly and discard as quickly. But for everyday Americans, affordability — particularly housing affordability — is a very real, very urgent and worsening problem in the United States.

Years of runaway costs, turbocharged by a rogue Wall Street and a distorted housing market, have priced working families out of the American dream entirely.

The Trump administration has put forward its own plan to fix this problem, a 50-year mortgage, meaning the average first-time homebuyer, who is 41 years old, will still be making mortgage payments in their 90s.

Like a car lease, your monthly bill dips, but the total cost explodes. On a median-priced home, a 50-year mortgage adds roughly $400,000 in extra interest compared with a standard 30-year loan.

However, the problem is not the length of the loan, it’s the broken system behind skyrocketing home prices, a broken system Trump and Republicans seem to have no genuine interest in fixing. It’s a system in which major institutional investors and private equity firms buy up starter homes by the thousands and turn them into permanent rentals or flip them in a rising market; a system in which a handful of giant homebuilders now control many local housing markets, hoard land, dictate supply, essentially set home prices and steer buyers into inflated mortgage plans.

It’s also a system that governments at every level silently enable. This system is turning homeownership, that foundational engine of generational wealth, into a luxury good.

None of this is new. Experts and critics of the system have been sounding the alarm for years. Back in 2022, the House Financial Services Committee held a hearing with the blunt title “Where Have All the Houses Gone?”

Experts told lawmakers that families that needed mortgages were being outbid by private equity landlords with all-cash offers, and that they were jacking up rents, piling on junk fees, neglecting repairs and fueling eviction rates that local officials called destabilizing.

By 2024, it had gotten so bad that Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., demanded a Federal Trade Commission investigation. Ryan warned that private equity firms could control 40% of the single-family rental home market by 2030. (That’s non-apartments, or standalone homes that people rent to live in.)

So how did we get here?

Many of today’s biggest affordability problems trace back to the deregulation policies of the 1980s and ’90s.

As antitrust analyst Matt Stoller explained, two major parts of the housing system, new home construction and the resale market of existing homes, have been fundamentally reshaped over the past four decades.

For most of the 20th century, housing finance was boring by design. Savings and Loans associations (S and Ls for short) were created in the 1930s to stop Depression-era foreclosures and had a simple mission: take local deposits, issue local mortgages and lend to local builders.

Then came the 1980s. Deregulation let S and Ls wander into super high-risk investments like junk bonds and speculative commercial real estate. Those bets went bad, and hundreds of S and Ls failed.

Instead of rebuilding the stable, local system that worked for decades, Washington did the opposite: It opened the doors for Wall Street to take over.

The Resolution Trust Corporation, established by the first Bush administration to clean up the collapse, only served to orchestrate the large-scale entry of Wall Street firms into the real estate development sector for the first time in American history.

It effectively staged a massive fire sale. Private equity firms and Wall Street giants scooped up loans, land, foreclosed homes and even construction equipment from more than 750 failed S and Ls.

Susan Hudson-Wilson, a leading real estate industry analyst at the time, described what the RTC did as “the greatest and most unfair transfer of wealth that has ever taken place in this country — perhaps the whole world … Great wealth was literally stolen from people and transferred to a group of cash-rich ‘tide-riders.’”