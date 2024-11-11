How the Democratic party lost Florida

After last week’s election in Florida, where Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris by 13 points, an abortion rights amendment fell 3 points shy of the 60% threshold it needed to pass, and an amendment to legalize marijuana fell 4 points short, it’s clear that Democrats here have a lot of work to do. Florida, which used to be a perennial swing state, was won by Barack Obama twice. There were razor-thin gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races after that. Now it’s a sea of red that was comfortably won by Trump.

Florida used to be a perennial swing state. Now it’s a sea of red that was comfortably won by Trump.

In a uniquely short amount of time, Vice President Kamala Harris ran an incredible campaign that energized voters, boosted downballot candidates and kept the race close for months. Even so, in Miami-Dade County, the once reliable Democratic stronghold where I live and serve as chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee, Harris lost by more than 11 points. Trump was the first Republican to win my county since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

I believe that Harris would have been better for Floridians than Trump was or will be. I believe that the amendment guaranteeing a right to abortion would have rightly put women in charge of their own bodies. And given the horrible effects of the war on drugs, including the imprisonment of men and women for small amounts of marijuana, I believe that the amendment legalizing that drug would have been a first step in the right direction for Florida. Though a majority of Floridians seemed to agree with me on those ballot issues, not enough people to reach the 60% threshold did, and, obviously, a clear majority of Florida voters chose Trump over Harris.

After Florida’s dramatic shift from swing state to red state, how do Democrats rebuild? How do we build support for the issues that will make Floridians’ lives better?

Those who solely blame racism and misogyny in their analysis for the results of the presidential election — that is, the loss of a Black and Asian woman — aren’t seeing the whole picture. While it will be months before we have all of the data to dissect, the results we have already point to much broader issues at play: Many Floridians feel unheard and frustrated with the status quo — and understandably so. Despite job growth and historically low unemployment, millions of families are paying too much for rent, groceries and other essentials — and they voted in hopes that something will change.

I don’t believe that Republicans have the answers to higher prices. Like most economics experts, I believe that the policies that Trump has said he will implement will drive prices higher. But it’s also clear that my party lost the messaging war: nationwide, obviously, but also in Florida.

Play

The problem is bigger than a given candidate or a campaign’s tactics. My party must take a beat, acknowledge the global headwinds that have been brutal for incumbent parties post-pandemic and recognize that there are very real changes we need to implement to earn voters’ trust.

Florida is home to more than 22 million people and one of the most diverse, growing populations in the country. For years, Republicans have done a better job when it comes to continued, uninterrupted community outreach and year-round voter registration. Such community presence builds genuine relationships and credibility. But it takes investment to sustain that kind of organization, and Democrats and their donors have not prioritized that work in Florida in a real way since 2012.

As a result, the registration gap has grown significantly in that time. Beyond the electoral impact, the ripple effect also means that communities that once felt comfortable voting for Democrats have shifted, leaving us less equipped to listen to and address residents’ needs and concerns. More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list You don't have to forgive Marjorie Taylor Greene Lyz Lenz Trump told McDonald’s franchisees they’re ‘lucky’ he won — the data say otherwise Philip Bump Republicans have done a better job when it comes to continued, uninterrupted community outreach. Democrats cannot simply show up when seeking votes, and expect to be welcomed with open arms. As the example in Miami-Dade County shows, we cannot assume certain communities are part of our “base” when we’ve not done the work to build the trust that is needed. We’ve lost the public’s trust even though unchecked Republican leadership has failed to improve the lives of the people of this state. Rather than focus on issues such as lowering the cost of living, increasing access to affordable health care and making us more prepared and resilient in the face of more dangerous hurricanes, Republicans have embarked upon culture wars: railing against Disney and women’s studies departments, against gay people and what they term “wokeness.” But for as much as Republicans didn’t effectively address the issues that resonate with everyday people, Democrats didn’t either. Democrats must articulate clear, actionable plans that speak directly to these challenges. This means advocating for policies that not only promise relief but also actively involve the voices of those most affected by these issues. Play Perhaps the greatest challenge is changing perceptions of what it means to be a Democrat in Florida. The party must work diligently to show that it is not out of touch with Floridians’ realities and that it genuinely values their input. This could involve more diverse representation within the party itself, ensuring that leadership reflects the state’s diverse population. When people see themselves represented, then they are more likely to engage and participate. As we look ahead, we would be well served to reassess our strategic priorities. This is a moment that calls for urgency, innovation and a commitment to serve the voices that have been left out for too long. Progress is not linear, and we need to remain engaged to secure the kind of future we want to see for our country. Fla. state Sen. Shevrin Jones Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Florida Senate, represents District 34, which includes communities in the northern portion of Miami-Dade County.