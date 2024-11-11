How the Democratic party lost Florida

After last week’s election in Florida, where Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris by 13 points, an abortion rights amendment fell 3 points shy of the 60% threshold it needed to pass, and an amendment to legalize marijuana fell 4 points short, it’s clear that Democrats here have a lot of work to do. Florida, which used to be a perennial swing state, was won by Barack Obama twice. There were razor-thin gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races after that. Now it’s a sea of red that was comfortably won by Trump.
In a uniquely short amount of time, Vice President Kamala Harris ran an incredible campaign that energized voters, boosted downballot candidates and kept the race close for months. Even so, in Miami-Dade County, the once reliable Democratic stronghold where I live and serve as chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee, Harris lost by more than 11 points. Trump was the first Republican to win my county since George H.W. Bush in 1988.
I believe that Harris would have been better for Floridians than Trump was or will be. I believe that the amendment guaranteeing a right to abortion would have rightly put women in charge of their own bodies. And given the horrible effects of the war on drugs, including the imprisonment of men and women for small amounts of marijuana, I believe that the amendment legalizing that drug would have been a first step in the right direction for Florida. Though a majority of Floridians seemed to agree with me on those ballot issues, not enough people to reach the 60% threshold did, and, obviously, a clear majority of Florida voters chose Trump over Harris.
After Florida’s dramatic shift from swing state to red state, how do Democrats rebuild? How do we build support for the issues that will make Floridians’ lives better?
Those who solely blame racism and misogyny in their analysis for the results of the presidential election — that is, the loss of a Black and Asian woman — aren’t seeing the whole picture. While it will be months before we have all of the data to dissect, the results we have already point to much broader issues at play: Many Floridians feel unheard and frustrated with the status quo — and understandably so. Despite job growth and historically low unemployment, millions of families are paying too much for rent, groceries and other essentials — and they voted in hopes that something will change.
I don’t believe that Republicans have the answers to higher prices. Like most economics experts, I believe that the policies that Trump has said he will implement will drive prices higher. But it’s also clear that my party lost the messaging war: nationwide, obviously, but also in Florida.
The problem is bigger than a given candidate or a campaign’s tactics. My party must take a beat, acknowledge the global headwinds that have been brutal for incumbent parties post-pandemic and recognize that there are very real changes we need to implement to earn voters’ trust.
Florida is home to more than 22 million people and one of the most diverse, growing populations in the country. For years, Republicans have done a better job when it comes to continued, uninterrupted community outreach and year-round voter registration. Such community presence builds genuine relationships and credibility. But it takes investment to sustain that kind of organization, and Democrats and their donors have not prioritized that work in Florida in a real way since 2012.
As a result, the registration gap has grown significantly in that time. Beyond the electoral impact, the ripple effect also means that communities that once felt comfortable voting for Democrats have shifted, leaving us less equipped to listen to and address residents’ needs and concerns.