Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How the Democratic party lost Florida

Trump was the first Republican to win Miami-Dade County since George H.W. Bush won it in 1988.

Scott: ‘Washington could learn a hell of a lot’ from Florida win November 5, 2024 / 05:05
By  Fla. state Sen. Shevrin Jones

Fla. state Sen. Shevrin Jones

Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Florida Senate, represents District 34, which includes communities in the northern portion of Miami-Dade County. 