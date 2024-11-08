Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Kamala Harris’ campaign didn’t ignore working class voters

The Biden administration was staunchly pro-labor, subsidized Obamacare and managed to avoid a recession. But Trump and Republicans sold resentment, and it worked.

Sen. Sanders criticizes Democratic leadership November 7, 2024 / 04:53
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.