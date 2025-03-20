Trump admits he worries people will abuse his ‘gold card’ visa plan

In a Fox News interview that aired on Wednesday, Donald Trump admitted that he worries his plan to invent and distribute so-called golden visas to people willing to pay a $5 million fee could cause “unsavory people” to come to the United States.

While he’s argued that the “gold visa” proposal would spur investment in the U.S., Trump acknowledged on Fox News that there may be downsides, though he promised to kick out any immigrants if he learns of wrongdoing.

In the interview, Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Trump if he’s “worried about any unsavory people coming in.”

“Yeah, I’m worried about unsavory — in which case we’re gonna give ‘em the money back and they get out,” Trump replied. He also said, when pressed, that the visa holders would be “properly vetted” but seemingly started to add a caveat. “You know, when you’re talking about a lot of people — I think it’s gonna be very successful.”