Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Past 3 years in Ukraine have been ‘devastating’ for children, 5.1M+ displaced February 24, 2025 / 03:47

State Dept. cuts program collecting data on abducted Ukrainian children

The Trump administration confirmed it cut funding for a program that was compiling evidence of possible Russian war crimes.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post