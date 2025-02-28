Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘No immediate sign of foul play’ in deaths of Gene Hackman and wife, officials say February 27, 2025 / 02:25

Sheriff says Gene Hackman may have been dead for more than a week when his body was found

The Santa Fe sheriff said the 95-year-old actor’s last pacemaker “event” was on Feb. 17 and that may have been “his last day of life.”

Feb. 28, 2025, 11:33 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post