Gabbard and Ratcliffe offer unbelievable spin in response to Trump admin’s Signal scandal

On Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were evasive during a Senate hearing that focused on their roles in the Trump administration’s scandal involving sensitive military information that was inadvertently shared with The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg.

Democrats were most apoplectic over Gabbard’s and Ratcliffe’s insistence that no classified information had been shared in the group chat on the Signal app, which Goldberg said had involved “precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing” and had included Gabbard and Ratcliffe, along with Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Democrats were most apoplectic over Gabbard’s and Ratcliffe’s insistence that no classified information had been shared.

While Republicans largely avoided the disturbing report in their questioning, Democrats leaped at what was the first opportunity to question Trump officials at length about the scandal. And it was clarifying because it showed Trump officials’ eagerness to evade questions in the face of accountability.

“I haven’t participated in any Signal group messaging that relates to any classified information at all,” Ratcliffe proclaimed at one point.

Gabbard, who initially wouldn’t even say whether she was on the thread, eventually stated that “there was no classified material that was shared” in the group chat. Gabbard, who conceded she had been abroad during at least some of the discussions, refused to say whether she was using a personal phone or a work-issued one at the time.

In one telling exchange, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tried to dangle a lifeline to the officials.

“They testified, is my understanding — correct me if I’m wrong — that there’s no intelligence community classified information: Is that correct?” Cotton said. Gabbard and Ratcliffe both said that was correct, but Sen. Angus King quickly interjected.

“That’s not correct: She said repeatedly there was nothing classified,” the Maine Democrat said. “Period.”

Watch the exchange here: