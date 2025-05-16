Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Florida is 2nd state to ban fluoride from public water May 16, 2025 / 03:52

Florida joins Utah as the second state to ban fluoride in water

The ban marks an unsettling and deeply anti-scientific trend taking hold among the GOP — and even some MAGA allies are disturbed.

May. 16, 2025, 2:05 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post