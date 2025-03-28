Scientists say fluoride in public water is good. Utah just banned it.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill Thursday banning fluoride in public water systems, making his state the first in the nation to do so. The legislation appears to be the product of health misinformation and a decline in trust in scientists since the Covid pandemic, fueled in part by conspiracy theorists like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Utah’s law goes into effect May 7.

Kennedy has linked fluoride to various health maladies, despite U.S. scientists and public health groups supporting the mineral’s use, and has said the Trump administration would advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water.