Ex-FBI informant accused of lying about Bidens to be held in custody until trial February 26, 2024 / 01:58

Key Republican source who lied to the FBI about the Bidens receives prison sentence

Alexander Smirnov may not be a household name, but his prison sentence represents a stunning fiasco for some prominent Republicans in Congress.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

