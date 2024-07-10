The real reason a Kamala Harris presidency is unfathomable to her critics

The headline of a recent New York Post column deriding Vice President Kamala Harris says, “America may soon be subjected to the country’s first DEI president.” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, later used that same language, telling Fox Business that Democrats have “got to choose between a mentally incompetent president and a DEI vice president.” At a speech at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump said: “If Joe had picked someone even halfway competent, they would have bounced him from office years ago. But they can’t, because she’s got to be their second choice.”
Democrats suggesting an open convention or looking past Harris as they imagine who might run on the top of the Democratic ticket if Biden can’t are also (in a less offensive way) demeaning Harris’ political skills and competence.
This disrespect for the vice president isn’t a surprise. Neither are the racist and sexist attacks that aren’t so much dog whistles as they are deafeningly loud barks.
In 2020, Biden selected Sen. Harris of California as his running mate after their contentious debate exchanges and after her hopes of winning the presidential nomination then quickly faded. It seemed obvious that he was selecting Harris to appeal to the Democratic Party’s most reliable voting bloc: Black women. They are the voters who have supported and lifted up the party in races across the country. In his speech announcing Harris as his pick, he said, “This morning, all across this nation little girls woke up — especially little Black and brown girls who so often may feel overlooked and undervalued in our society — but today, maybe they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way: as the stuff of presidents and vice presidents.”
Biden made it a point to say that Harris would bring a level of energy to the ticket that he lacked.
That’s what presidential candidates have routinely done. They choose as their running mates people who can appeal to or excite parts of the electorate that they don’t. When he ran for president in 2016, Trump picked Indiana Gov. Mike Pence because he had the white evangelical bona fides that the thrice-married former casino owner needed to appeal to religious conservatives.
When a young, energetic Barack Obama ran for president in 2008, he chose Biden as his running mate because Biden had decades more experience in Washington and ties to the Democratic establishment and he could allay the concerns of those who worried that Obama was too inexperienced. In 2020, Biden — an old, white Washington insider — similarly chose the much younger Harris, who’s Black and Asian and had been in Washington only three years, to run by his side.
Diversifying a ticket is good politics, but the New York Post column and Rep. Roy would have you believe that Biden’s decision to appeal to his party’s most loyal voters was something sinister.
Harris isn’t new to politics, nor is she unfamiliar with the insults hurled her way. As one of the more “objectively attractive” politicians, she has had to deal with insinuations that former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown “made” her career, that her degrees from Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of Law somehow left her insufficiently qualified to be California’s attorney general, a U.S. senator or vice president. Now we’re hearing talk that even though she has been vice president more than three years she’s unqualified to be president. Let’s be clear (as Obama likes to say), the idea of Harris, a child of two immigrants, at the top of the ticket makes some people downright apoplectic.
As vice president, Harris has had big issues, including the border crisis, Covid, voting rights and civil rights, on her docket. I wrote years ago that such a large and diverse policy portfolio was a trap. Meaning if Harris didn’t solve the myriad of crises placed within her purview, and fast, then in conversations about her ascending to president, critics would try to shroud their racist and sexist beliefs under the guise of “policy concerns.”