Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why the shadowy money side of cryptocurrency appeals so much to Trump

Trump’s pardon of former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernández leaves a breadcrumb trail back to cryptocurrency.

Trump pardons ex-Honduras president who was convicted of drug trafficking December 2, 2025 / 06:16
By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and creator of the “How To Read This Chart” newsletter. He spent 11 years at The Washington Post and is the author of the 2023 book “The Aftermath.”