The right way for Democrats to communicate about Trump

This post is part of the digital companion series to Jen Psaki’s “The Blueprint,” a new podcast examining where Democrats stand after big losses in 2024 and how they can win again. Below is an adapted excerpt from the March 3 episode featuring former Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.

When I reflect on November’s election, two glaring omissions are missing from the Democratic Party’s messaging: acknowledgment and empathy. The lesson Democrats should take away from Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump is the importance of meeting people where they are emotionally. If Democrats don’t do that, their message isn’t going to stick.

Just consider my home state of Ohio. Over the years, deindustrialization, globalization and automation have just compounded, leaving many Ohioans in a tough spot. What I wish the Democratic Party would have said to these voters is simple: “I know you’re hurting but it’s going to take a little time for us to right this ship.”

The country just went through a pandemic. Disinvestment and deindustrialization decimated entire communities. Democrats know that — that’s why they’ve passed massive bills and implemented policy to try to help, investing in infrastructure, chip manufacturing, wind and solar energy, batteries and electric vehicles.

But the Democratic Party also needs to be honest with the American people. There’s no quick solution here. There’s going to be a lot of bumps along the way so Democrats should tell voters, “We’re sorry but we’re going to do this as quickly as we can.”

That’s a message I believe Joe Biden could have successfully communicated to voters. When he was still the party’s nominee, I wish he could have just said to the American people: “Hang with me. Trust me. I’ve lived in communities like yours. I’ve seen this before. It’s going to take a while to fix but just give me a chance.”

Democrats should have acknowledged the tough spot a lot of Americans were in. They should have shown voters they’re empathetic. But we also can’t just look in the past and talk about what the Democratic Party should have done. Democrats in Congress have a real opportunity to right that ship and show voters what the party really stands for.

There’s an analog element to this, members should be holding town hall meetings as often as they can. They need to get on the local news. It’s time to start building the case for the American people. But that doesn’t mean Democrats should run around with hair on fire over every issue.

Consider the Trump administration’s recent cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development. During my time in Congress, I voted on foreign aid. I sat on the Defense Appropriation Subcommittee. I know the value of those programs and how they save the U.S. money in the long run. But I don’t think Democrats want the discussion to be about how they’re defending foreign aid while people in their districts are still trying to figure out how to make ends meet and buy a carton of eggs. Why take the bait on that? Haven’t Democrats learned?

My advice for Democrats is just that: Don’t take the bait on everything coming out of this White House. Sometimes the smartest strategy is just to play possum. As Democratic strategist James Carville recently suggested in a guest essay for the New York Times, maybe the most daring political maneuver Democrats could implement right now is to “roll over and play dead.”

Just let people see what the Trump administration is doing, uninterrupted. Then Democrats can point and say, “Wait, Trump didn’t say he would do that during the campaign. Trump said he would fix the economy. So why is he so focused on Ukraine? Why is he proposing tax breaks for billionaires?”

Once voters start seeing that and feeling the impact of Trump’s policies — like a mother who lost her child care because of budget cuts — they will start to realize he’s not delivering on his promises. That’s when Democrats can acknowledge, empathize and recapture the narrative to show the American people what their party truly stands for.