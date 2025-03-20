Now is the time for Democrats to take political risks — before it is too late

This is an adapted excerpt from the March 19 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

The movement to resist Donald Trump’s unconstitutional power grab faces two fundamental questions: How bad are things right now? And when is it time to use every possible democratic means to slow his assault?

This is how democracies end. When independent voices of authority are purged and a pluralistic civil society is fractured.

On Tuesday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer joined “All In.” The interview was clarifying in many ways, but one of my main takeaways is that there is a fundamental difference between how some people view this moment.

Some people think we are in a constitutional crisis — that there is a plan in place to impose a dictatorship in the United States. On Tuesday’s show, Schumer told me he was not quite ready to declare a constitutional crisis yet. Now, I truly hope Schumer is right, but it makes it very hard to imagine a leader “meeting the moment” if they don’t believe the moment is even here.

For me, Trump’s intentions are so clear. He is in the process of attempting to undo the constitutional republic. His executive branch is in the process of overtaking the legislative and judicial branches of government, Congress and the courts, so that he gets to act unilaterally.

Even within his executive purview, this president is purging anything and anyone who falls short of pledging unshakable loyalty to him and his political project. From the FBI to the Justice Department to the Federal Trade Commission, these institutions are being cleared of career officials who may favor the rule of law over Trump’s whims, and they are being replaced with loyalists.

As The New York Times reported, Trump is using the vast powers of the presidency to hobble his political opponents, including bogus investigations into Democratic fundraising platforms and threats to shut down nonprofit organizations he sees as oppositional.

But it’s not just the government or partisan entities. Trump wants to dismantle all forms of public opposition to his power grab, starting with all sources of independent authority. Any institution with credibility must either be bent to Trump’s will or destroyed.

Play

He has repeatedly threatened independent media outlets, including this one, for coverage he deems to be insufficiently fawning. He is conducting an unprecedented attack on American higher education, including freezing $175 million in federal funding for his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania. And he is seemingly openly defying the Constitution as he tries to deport a legal resident over his protected political speech.