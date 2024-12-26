Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Madness’: Democrats still aren’t taking the age issue seriously, says Hayes December 17, 2024 / 05:03

Democrats need to start taking the age issue seriously

Polling shows 79% of Americans support age limits for politicians in Washington. That’s an overwhelming majority in today’s polarized environment.

By  Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Latest Post