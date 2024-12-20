Violent crime rates are down. Trump and the GOP are noticeably silent about it.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 19 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

One of the “established facts” from President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign — which Republicans just blatantly helped perpetuate — was that crime was up under President Joe Biden. Trump said as much just last week. “We have a country now that’s overridden with crime,” he told NBC News’ Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press.”

When crime was going up back in 2020, everyone had their theories and scapegoats.

“We have to get the criminals out of our country,” Trump continued. “We have to bring down crime. People have to be able to walk across the street and buy a loaf of bread without being shot.”

The problem with that, as we have been reporting for years on “All In,” is that it just isn’t true. Violent crime, particularly murder, saw an unprecedented spike in 2020 — when Trump was president. It continued going up under Biden for a while, but for the last two years, we have seen historic declines nationwide, according to FBI data.

More data keeps rolling in. According to the Real-Time Crime Index, crime is dropping nationwide in pretty much every major city. The biggest drops are in murder rates, which are down by more than 50% in New Orleans and Philadelphia this year, compared with two years earlier. Burglary rates also experienced a double-digit drop across many major cities.

That general trend holds across the board. When crime was going up back in 2020, everyone had their theories and scapegoats. Critics on the right blamed the George Floyd protests and the “radical Democrats” going “soft on crime” and calling to defund the police.

Others said it’s more likely driven by the once-in-a-century pandemic that completely tore up the social fabric of America and created unprecedented levels of dislocation.

We have heard virtually nothing in the mainstream media about crime rates dropping by huge amounts.