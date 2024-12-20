Opinion

Donald Trump Jr. calls for MAGA followers to make Republicans ‘feel the pain’ until they fall in line

On the first day of the far-right AmericaFest in Phoenix, extreme Republicans — including Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump’s eldest son — were busy bashing fellow conservatives.

December 20, 2024 / 04:00
By  Ja'han Jones

