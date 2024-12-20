Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This gloriously chaotic college football season got the playoff it deserves

The first meeting between these two teams since 1991 showcases the sport's changing landscape.

‘Madden NFL’ franchise gets docuseries treatment in ‘It’s in the Game’ November 26, 2024 / 06:27
By  James Downie

James Downie

James Downie is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.