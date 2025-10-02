Opinion

Corey Lewandowski responds to Bad Bunny Super Bowl news with threat of ICE enforcement

The homeland security adviser’s comments came in response to the musician’s concerns about the potential for immigration raids at his U.S. concerts.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

