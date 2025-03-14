Opinion

Lawmaker slams GOP funding bill for giving Trump ability to ‘mess with’ social security and more March 12, 2025 / 05:57

Congress averts government shutdown after Senate passes spending bill

The bill narrowly passed the House earlier this week, with Rep. Thomas Massie being the only House Republican to oppose it.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

