Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Some migrants caught in Trump’s immigration crackdown released back into U.S. February 3, 2025 / 02:24

Trump faces another lawsuit from religious leaders over his immigration moves

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is taking Trump to court for abruptly halting funds for refugee resettlement programs.

Feb. 19, 2025, 4:31 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post