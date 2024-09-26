Opinion

American women don’t need a ‘protector’ — especially not one like Trump

Yes, many women are scared and tired and worried about their futures. Trump will not be the one to save them.

Activists rally during a protest against Donald Trump for his 'treatment of women'
Activists rally during a protest against Donald Trump for his 'treatment of women' in front of Trump Tower on Oct. 17, 2016 in New York.Drew Angerer / Getty Images file
By  Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor is a freelance journalist who has been published in Teen Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, CNN Opinion, Playboy, Newsweek, BuzzFeed and Marie Claire, among others.