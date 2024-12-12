Opinion

Biden commutes nearly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people December 12, 2024 / 01:51

Biden issues largest single-day act of clemency amid lingering anger over Hunter Biden pardon

The president is commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoning 39 other people who were convicted of nonviolent crimes, the White House said.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

