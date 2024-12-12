Opinion

McConnell acknowledges the toxic roots of Trump’s ‘America First’ rhetoric

In a recent interview, outgoing Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell teed off on Trump’s “America First” movement and made reference to its fascist roots.

‘Mitch McConnell could have prevented this’: New reporting details the GOP leaders disgust for Trump October 18, 2024 / 05:27
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.