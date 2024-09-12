Opinion

Massive Israeli protests call for ceasefire deal after six more hostages die in Gaza September 3, 2024 / 04:35

Top Washington Dems push White House to investigate U.S. citizen’s killing in West Bank

Aysenur Eygi’s family has demanded an independent probe into her death. But Biden and Harris are leaning on Israel’s investigation for answers instead.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

