American woman killed in West Bank while protesting Israeli settlements

UPDATE (Sept. 7, 2024; 8:50 a.m. ET): This post has been updated to include a statement from Aysenur Egzi Eygi’s family.

A 26-year-old American woman who was reportedly protesting the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank was killed on Friday, prompting an outcry from human rights groups and a White House request for an investigation.

The International Solidarity Movement said the woman, Aysenur Egzi Eygi, was an activist with the group, which supports Palestinian resistance against Israeli oppression.

Eygi, a dual American-Turkish citizen, was in the West Bank town of Beita for a weekly demonstration against the expansion of settlements when the Israeli army “intentionally shot and killed” her, ISM said in a statement. A protester who witnessed the shooting also told The Associated Press that Israeli soldiers killed the woman. Two doctors said she was shot in the head, the AP reported.

The Israel Defense Forces told NBC News that it “responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity” who was throwing rocks. It also said that the details and circumstances of a foreign national’s death as a result of shots fired were “under review.”

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said in a statement that they were “aware” of Eygi’s death and are “urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death.”

Eygi’s family said in a statement that she was “killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter,” and urged the Biden administration to launch an independent investigation into her death.