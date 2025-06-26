Bondi’s plan to merge the ATF and DEA catches heat from all sides

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing bipartisan backlash over a reported plan to merge the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Liberals have opposed the Trump administration’s unilateral moves to dismantle, downsize, rearrange and repurpose congressionally authorized agencies since the president took office — and the response to the planned ATF-DEA merger has been no different. The plan has particularly alarmed liberals, like the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, who are concerned about the government’s ability to enforce gun laws if Trump follows through with reported plans to cut hundreds of investigators.

A Reuters report from mid-May laid out some of the challenges posed by the plan:

A merger of the ATF and DEA would represent one of the biggest shakeups of the Justice Department since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. It would also pose a challenging task for the Justice Department to seamlessly try to combine the DEA’s complex role of regulating pharmacies, doctors and drug manufacturers, and the ATF’s responsibility for regulating the firearms industry.

At a hearing earlier this week, Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro grilled Bondi over the planned cuts as the two debated the merits of the merger. DeLauro questioned how either agency could fulfill its duties better than it does now if the Trump administration is proposing cuts to both their budgets. Bondi argued the merger was being undertaken in the name of efficiency. “Everyone knows, everyone sitting up here knows guns and drugs go together,” she argued.