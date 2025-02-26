Opinion

DOGE cuts are rattling GOP lawmakers as angry constituents flood town halls

Some Republicans are pleading with Musk and Trump to ease up on DOGE's aggressive moves as they face blowback from voters at home.

Feb. 26, 2025, 2:19 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

