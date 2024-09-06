Opinion

J.K. Rowling went after trans Paralympian sprinter Valentina Petrillo — and failed

The once-beloved children’s author was back at it this week, going on at length about a 51-year-old Italian Paralympic sprinter who happens to be transgender.

By  Katelyn Burns
Katelyn Burns MSNBC

Katelyn Burns

Katelyn Burns is a freelance journalist based in New England.