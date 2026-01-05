Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Paris court convicts 10 people of cyberbullying Brigitte Macron

A judge said those found guilty made false claims online about the gender and sexuality of France’s first lady.

Brigitte Macron, right, looks on while standing with two males. This is a closeup frame.
France’s first lady Brigitte Macron looks on during a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Bormes-les-Mimosas during World War II on Aug. 17, 2025. Miguel Medina / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
By  Kathleen Creedon

Kathleen Creedon

Kathleen Creedon is a platforms editor for MS NOW. She previously worked as a web producer for Vanity Fair.