Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Watch: Interviews with undecided battleground voters explain closeness, complexity of 2024 race September 25, 2024 / 08:02

Undecided voters could sway the election. Here are the issues that matter to them.

Alex Wagner sat down with union workers in battleground Michigan to find out what's really going on in the minds of undecided voters.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post