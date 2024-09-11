Trump used an 11-year-old’s death to foment anti-immigrant hate. The boy’s father wants an apology.

The father of Aiden Clark, an 11-year-old in Springfield, Ohio, whose death has been invoked by Republicans to attack immigrants, criticized former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance by name and told them to stop using his son for political purposes.

“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” Nathan Clark said at a Springfield City Commission meeting on Tuesday. “I bet you never thought anyone would ever say something so blunt, but if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone.”

Aiden Clark was killed in August 2023 when the driver of a minivan struck the school bus he was in. The driver, a Haitian immigrant, was sentenced to nine to 13 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide.