Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Aaron Rodgers moment perfectly sums up how fake information spreads November 14, 2024 / 03:23

Aaron Rodgers falling for a fake football stat is one small example of an enormous problem

What happened during an exchange between the NFL quarterback and ESPN host Pat McAfee is basically the entire story of our information environment right now.

Nov. 17, 2024, 6:00 AM EST

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Latest Post