Zelenskyy tries to woo Trump supporters in interview with MAGA-friendly podcaster

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down with a popular MAGA-aligned podcaster in an apparent attempt to curry favor with American right-wingers ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
Zelenskyy joined Russian American Lex Fridman‘s podcast — the same show on which Trump appeared during his 2024 presidential campaign — for an episode released on Sunday. Fridman, as you might predict, threw fewer softball questions to Zelenskyy than he did to Trump. And the interview became pointed at times. In one exchange, highlighted by Mediaite, Zelenskyy essentially claps back at Fridman for suggesting Ukrainians ought to “forgive” Russian President Vladimir Putin for the deaths he has caused in Ukraine.
“To forgive? No one will forgive,” Zelenskyy said. “This is absolutely impossible to forgive him. We cannot get into the head and soul of a person who lost their family. Nobody never will accept this. Absolutely impossible. I don’t know. Do you have children?”
When Fridman said no, Zelenskyy basically explained to the podcast host why Putin’s invasion of Ukraine — which has killed hundreds of Ukrainian children, according to the United Nations — is inexcusable.
At points in the interview, Zelenskyy sounds like an adult having to explain foreign relations and basic concepts of human decency to a child, a seemingly degrading situation that I suspect Zelenskyy endured out of desperation. Zelenskyy told Fridman that he and the Ukrainian people “really count on” Trump’s being strong enough to pressure Putin to halt Russia’s invasion. And the Ukrainian leader said he’d like to attend Trump’s inauguration but hasn’t been invited.
“I thought he publicly invited you,” Fridman said. “But OK, I hope to see you there.”