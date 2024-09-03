Opinion

Convicted in robocall scheme, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman reportedly have a new venture

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman reportedly have launched an AI lobbying service, plus a handy Project 2025 tool and what China is doing to sow chaos in November — here’s your Tuesday Tech Drop.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.