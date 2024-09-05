Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

A simple Google search could have saved singer Tyrese Gibson a whole lot of embarrassment

Gibson's claim about the Biden administration and hate crime legislation is false, but it shows in part how Black people can be targeted with political misinformation.

Trump courts Moms for Liberty: Heritage Foundation-funded event pushing Project 2025 agenda August 30, 2024 / 02:45
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.