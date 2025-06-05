Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Tyrese Haliburton, voted most overrated, is getting the last laugh at the NBA Finals

This postseason aside, Haliburton isn’t known for gaudy stats. The real beauty in his game, and what promises to make the Finals something worth everybody’s attention, is his efficiency.

Oklahoma City Thunder squares off with Indiana Pacers in 2025 NBA Finals June 5, 2025 / 03:06
By  Keith Reed

Keith Reed

Keith Reed is an award-winning journalist and a past senior editor at ESPN. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Root, Vibe, Essence and elsewhere.