Andrea Gibson taught us how to grieve — and how to resist this political moment

Andrea Gibson, the poet laureate of Colorado and one of America’s best contemporary poets, died on Monday at age 49, after navigating an ovarian cancer diagnosis for the last four years. I phrased the previous sentence carefully. As Gibson said, “Whenever I leave this world … I wouldn’t want anyone to say I lost some battle. I’ll be a winner that day.”
Gibson was an artist and activist, whose spoken word poetry captivated millions and defied the hyperindividualism that defines this political moment. They and their wife, Megan Falley, are the subjects of a forthcoming documentary, “Come See Me in the Good Light,” which won the Festival Favorite Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Gibson recognized that existence itself is a political act — and they honored this by weaving love, hope, divinity and their queerness into everything they did. Their work grappled with the nature of what it is to be alive with precision and clarity, often distilling some of our most complex existential questions — and their answers — into just a few lines: “I said to the sun, ‘Tell me about the Big Bang.’ The sun said, ‘It hurts to become,’” one of their poems goes.
Gibson’s words were imbued with a spiritual nondualism, which recognized the deeply interconnected nature of existence, both in terms of our connection to one another and the world around us. In pulling back the veil, dissolving the fallacious notion that we are somehow separate from one another, we cannot help but be led by love, their work implores.
Hyperindividualism, by contrast, is used to legitimize the violence, oppression and betrayal of so many in this country right now. It produces a worldview that excuses mass inequality and convinces those who hoard wealth that, for example, Republicans’ tax cuts for the richest are worth kicking millions off of Medicaid and leaving poor children hungry — policy changes that will literally lead tens of thousands of people to die every year. It convinces those who materially benefit from this brutality that somehow we won’t all suffer.
Gibson and their work, on the other hand, exposed the lie that fuels the violence of this political moment. Implicitly and explicitly, Gibson instead reminded us that another’s pain is our own pain — and so, too, is their joy. What’s more, they offered a way forward amidst the wreckage and fear and heartache. Their work encourages us to acknowledge everything we are grieving while not losing a sense of hope. In the poem “Good Grief,” they write: “Let your / heart break / so your spirit / doesn’t.”