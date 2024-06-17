Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Rubio downplays Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ remarks in Spanish-language interview

The Florida senator's recent interview shows he understands how bad these remarks really are.

Vitali: ‘Praise will get you everywhere’ as Trump VP hopefuls ‘audition’ on TV June 17, 2024 / 08:06
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.