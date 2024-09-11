Trump’s toxic ties to conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer continue

When conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer was spotted exiting Donald Trump’s plane in Philadelphia ahead of Tuesday’s debate, it might have been a tell that Trump’s performance would be just as fact-free and fascist-friendly as Loomer’s putrid podcast.

I certainly wondered whether Trump had brought her along for inspo. Loomer, who has said she’s “pro-white nationalism” and a “proud Islamophobe,” has received public praise from Trump multiple times over the past year, despite some conservatives’ concerns that she could become a liability for his campaign.

Lately, she has used her platform to lob overtly racist and sexist attacks at Kamala Harris, the same kind of schlock Trump shares on social media. In one such example from last week, Loomer described Harris, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as “meritless DEI Shaniquas.”

It's also noteworthy that, despite losing the only election she has ever run in, she has publicly criticized Trump's campaign operations, so Team Trump might be placating her — or simply blunting her online kvetching — by keeping her in the fold. In fact, Loomer traveled with Trump's entourage to a 9/11 memorial ceremony Wednesday, which is particularly awkward given that Loomer has claimed that the 2001 terrorist attacks were an inside job. Thus far, I find it remarkable that Loomer hasn't become the liability that some of Trump's own supporters predicted. After all, the former president hosted a dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, and his campaign has still — justifiably — had to answer for it this year. But Trump has been spared similar condemnation over his association with Loomer, who is just as toxic as Fuentes or Ye but appears more embedded in the Trump campaign than either of them. Laura Loomer continues to travel with Trump's entourage after being aboard his plane last night.



Loomer, just last year, posted about 9/11 being “inside job.”



She has been pushing the “pet eating” narrative & suggested last week’s GA school shooting was to help Dems in elex. pic.twitter.com/u3y67mlIWg — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 11, 2024 Ja'han Jones Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.