MAGA influencers say Trump is on track to lose the election

Concerned about Donald Trump’s prospects of winning the presidential election, some right-wing influencers are lashing out over what they feel has been a weak campaign.

Laura Loomer, a bigoted conspiracy theorist and social media troll whom Trump has praised repeatedly, sounded the alarm on X on Thursday.

“President Trump needs to make some serious changes in his campaign ASAP,” she wrote in part.

“The ground game is not sufficient.

“The offense is lacking.

“The communication is dismal.

“The momentum is crashing.

“Why are people who want to assist being pushed away instead of being embraced?”

89… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 8, 2024

I don’t know precisely what Loomer means about people who want to assist being pushed away, though her outlandish behavior has, at times, made her a tad too toxic for some Trump supporters to associate with. Lately, however, Trump has had no problem sharing her bigoted, baseless attacks concerning Kamala Harris’ biracial identity, as he and other conservatives have falsely questioned the vice president’s Blackness.

In the replies and quote tweets on Loomer’s post about Trump’s ground game, there was some pushback. But a number of popular MAGA enthusiasts were in agreement with her.

That includes white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who wrote on X that his former dinner mate’s campaign is in a “death spiral” and listed his grievances. In the comments replying to his post, Fuentes faced a deluge of angry backlash.

More criticism came from popular conservative pundit John Cardillo, who claimed on X that far-right activist group Turning Point USA and other pro-Trump groups are out of their depth.

“Guys, we do not have a ground game,” he wrote in part.

“Outsourcing that most critical function to TPUSA Action and two other untested PACs are not the actions of a campaign serious about winning.

“Frankly, it’s insane.”

Predictably, Cardillo faced blowback from TPUSA members and affiliates, who insisted that their efforts to help Trump have been moving swimmingly along. We’ll know in just a few months.

But for the time being, there’s clearly discontent and division in MAGA world, with many Trump supporters worried about a campaign they think is primed to lose.