Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

JD Vance uses his wife to whitewash Trump’s white supremacist problem

The Ohio senator tried to downplay Donald Trump's dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Hitler-loving rapper Ye — his explanation was truly bizarre.

Image: JD vance usha politics political politician
Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, arrives with wife Usha Vance during a campaign rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in Saint Cloud, Minn., on July 27, 2024.AFP – Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.