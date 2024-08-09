Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump’s hopes in Arizona could be dimming. Here’s why.

The former president is facing hurdles in the Grand Canyon State — and he could still win, though Trump hasn’t made it easy for himself.

Vice President Harris takes freedom message to AZ August 9, 2024 / 05:07
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.