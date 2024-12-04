Ted Cruz’s angry letter about artificial intelligence policies is unintentionally revealing

Artificial intelligence is helping spread dubious and even outright false claims on social media, empowering propagandists and misinformation peddlers in new ways. Experts in the field are now discussing ways to address that.
That makes Texas Sen. Ted Cruz mad.
Not about the propaganda. About the people trying to stop it.
Cruz wrote a letter in November to Attorney General Merrick Garland that was published this week, demanding that the Department of Justice probe “how Europeans are seeking to hamstring US AI development.” Now, Europeans aren’t actually trying to hamstring U.S. A.I. development, but in the letter, Cruz refers to a November summit the Biden administration hosted in San Francisco for several countries that — along with the United States — have launched their own “A.I. safety institutes” to combat the dangers of artificial intelligence.
Cruz’s letter alleges that one of the summit’s participants, an Oxford-based nonprofit called the Centre for the Governance of Artificial Intelligence, is essentially acting as an unregistered foreign agent because the group has provided guidance to U.S. lawmakers about how to combat dangerous misuses of artificial intelligence.
The letter fits a pattern of right-wingers fuming over efforts to stem the tide of dangerous online content that’s intended to deceive or manipulate the public.
True to form, Cruz portrayed the U.K. AI safety institute and the Centre for the Governance of Artificial Intelligence’s work as nefarious: