Russian TV host gleefully claims Trump’s Cabinet will ‘dismantle’ America, report says

Several Russian state TV figures have praised Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, according to Daily Beast columnist and Russian media monitor Julia Davis.

‘Hoping for weakening U.S.’: Trump’s Cabinet picks celebrated BIGLY on Russian state TV December 5, 2024 / 06:52
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.