Trump’s defense secretary pick is ready for ‘insurgency’ — against American schools

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee to lead the Pentagon, called for an “offensive operations” against American schools in a recent podcast interview.

As Gaetz bid for attorney general fails, focus shifts to Hegseth sexual assault accusations November 22, 2024 / 12:00
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.