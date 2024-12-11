Black activist sentenced for aiding Russian propaganda efforts in the U.S.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced one of four activists convicted of conspiracy to act as agents of a foreign government, who worked with and for the Russian government to aid that efforts to sow political disunity in the U.S. Activist Augustus Romain Jr., 38, of Atlanta will serve five years’ probation and submit to random drug screenings.
This case stemmed from federal investigators’ discovery that Romain and several associates worked with Russian officials to stoke political unrest and promote pro-Russian talking points in the U.S. from 2016 to 2022.
Romain, who is Black, was convicted in September alongside Omali Yeshitela, a leader of the so-called Uhuru Movement, and Jesse Nevel and Penny Hess, who are white. Romain and Yeshitela had both been leaders of an umbrella organization known as the African People’s Socialist Party until Romain, who uses the nonbinary pronoun they, left to form their own group.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution laid out some of the findings on Romain’s group and their work with a Kremlin-linked official named Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov in a recent report.