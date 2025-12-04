Opinion

'Spreading immunity to friends': Outrage growing over Trump's pardons of allies and friends

Trump’s commutation for a convicted fraudster goes from bad to worse

David Gentile was supposed to pay $15.5 million in restitution to thousands of victims. Thanks to Trump, they get nothing.

Dec. 4, 2025, 2:27 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

