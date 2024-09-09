Opinion

MAGA influencers are scrambling after the DOJ’s Russia indictment

Last week's news of a DOJ indictment involving influencers has led to disappearing author pages, shuttered YouTube channels and one influencer warning others not to cooperate with the feds.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.